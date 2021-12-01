Deschutes County seeks proposals for beneficial use of gas generated at Knott Landfill

May create power, natural gas in 'win-win' for county, developer and environment; landfill expected to fill up by 2029

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County's Department of Solid Waste said Wednesday it is seeking proposals for a developer to implement a project for beneficial use of landfill gas produced at the nearly 50-year-old Knott Landfill, such as generating electricity or natural gas.

Chad Centola, the department's interim director, said he is bringing the details to Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday, with the hope of moving the project forward once developer proposals are submitted and reviewed.

However, he said, this is the earliest stage of the project, with a request for proposals by a Jan. 19 submission deadline.

The county will review developers' proposals and examine various aspects to determine which company would be the best fit for the project. Centola estimated the project wouldn't be completed for another two years.

Knott Landfill is expected to reach capacity in 2029, having expanded in several phases over the decades at the site off Southeast 27th Street.

The existing landfill gas collection and control system includes combustion in a biogas flare, about half methane by volume, to control off-site subsurface gas migration and "nuisance odors," the RFP notes.

Centola says that while finding a long-term alternative for the county's waste after 2029 is still an early topic of conversation, the trash generated since the site opened in 1972 will stay at Knott Landfill -- and gas will continue to be produced, regardless of whether new waste is being added or not.

