Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 5-11

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 5-11.

Paving of Cottonwood Road: US-97 to BNSF railroad bridge (Sunriver Area) – Installation of Roadside Delineators will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF railroad bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.