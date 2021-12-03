Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 5-11

Pavement legend installation on Rickard Road
Pavement legend installation on Rickard Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 5-11.

  • Paving of Cottonwood Road: US-97 to BNSF railroad bridge (Sunriver Area)  Installation of Roadside Delineators will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF railroad bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.

