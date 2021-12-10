Deschutes County, COIC offer COVID-19 recovery grants for small businesses, nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County, through a partnership with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, is offering grants to small businesses and nonprofits in Deschutes County that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications opened on Friday and close on Friday, Jan. 7.

The Deschutes County Commission allocated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments to support these grants. Grant funds are intended to help small businesses and nonprofits that were ineligible for previous grant rounds, or that have continued recovery needs. Small businesses and nonprofits who previously received COVID-19 relief funds are eligible to apply.

Applicants are required to submit documentation demonstrating a decrease in revenue, and/or an increase in expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Deschutes County Commission will assess applications and allocate awards to create the largest positive impact for small businesses and non-profits.

Small businesses and nonprofits located in Deschutes County are eligible to apply. Applicants must be current on all federal, state and local taxes. Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply. Nonprofit organizations must have federal tax-exempt status to be eligible.

To apply or view a complete overview of program guidelines and eligibility requirements, visit www.coic.org/grant.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The County received the first half of the funds in May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds next year. To date, the commission has obligated $31 million in ARPA investments. To learn more about the county’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.

COIC is administering the delivery of this program in partnership with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab. The Innovation Co-Lab is a department of Oregon State University-Cascades that helps companies and nonprofits build new products and services.

COIC was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit. For more information, visit www.coic.org.