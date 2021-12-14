Deschutes County commissioners to discuss possible use of Hwy. 20 site for homeless facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An early-stage proposal for an RV homeless camp on Deschutes County-owned land along US Highway 20 between Gosney and Gribbling roads east of of Bend will be a topic of discussion for the Board of County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

"The board recently expressed its desire to discuss this property as a possible location for an initiative to serve those experiencing houselessness that may include an RV park or associated uses," an issue summary states. "Being that EFU zoning would prohibit such use, rezoning would be required."

Like many proposals addressing where and how to best assist the homeless population, there's already much debate around this location, in the 22000 block of Highway 20.

One difference however, is that the proposed location is east of the city, which means transportation among other resources is a consideration that would still need to kinked out.

Some Bend residents applaud the idea, with the inclusion of septic service and some sort of shuttle service.

Others believe it's a flat-out bad idea, stating it will degrade property value and intrude on farm land, since it's currently zoned for exclusive farm use.

Although no action is proposed Wednesday, only discussion at this early stage, many people already have reached out to county commissioners to make them aware of where they stand.

The growing issue of homelessness in Central Oregon is a controversial one, and the road to solutions is proving to be complex.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with a few Bend residents to find out more about why or why not they support the proposal and what type of solutions they believe would be best.

Her report will be on Fox at 5.