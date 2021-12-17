Deschutes County puts $7.8 million in ARPA funds into affordable housing projects

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Commission this week approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments of $7.8 million to support affordable housing in Deschutes County. The ARPA investments approved by the Board will fund housing projects in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.

"We are excited to be able to invest in creating 218 units of affordable housing for rent or home ownership for our residents," said Commissioner Phil Chang. "These projects support both working families and employers in need of a workforce in Deschutes County as we face the challenge of rapidly rising housing prices together."

Allocations included support for:

Bend - $3 million investment

$2 million for Habitat for Humanity – Bend/Redmond for the development of 20 townhomes.

$1 million for the Hayden Homes Affordable Housing Project, which is projected to include a mix of 347 rental and for-sale units.

Kor Community Land Trust- $500,000 investment

$500,000 for the development of up to 10 affordable housing units across Deschutes County.

La Pine / Sunriver - $1 Million

$900,000 for Habitat for Humanity – La Pine/Sunriver to support the development of 20 duplexes and triplexes.

$100,000 for Habitat for Humanity – La Pine/Sunriver to support repairs in 200 units.

Redmond - $2 Million

$2 million for Housing Works for the redevelopment and expansion of Spencer Court in Redmond to preserve and provide 60 units of multifamily housing.

$32,000 to assist in the development of a master plan for a homeless services campus on the east side of Redmond.

Sisters – $1.3 Million

$800,000 for Habitat for Humanity – Sisters to support the development of 10 single-family units in the Woodlands project.

$500,000 was reserved to support the expansion of affordable workforce housing in Sisters in combination with additional funds provided by the City.

“These investments help to support important projects that will improve housing accessibility and home ownership opportunities in Deschutes County,” said Commissioner Patti Adair. “It is essential that we continue to work with partners across the region to support housing options for Deschutes County residents.”

To date, commissioners have obligated $33 million in ARPA investments.

“ARPA funds have provided Deschutes County with an important opportunity to invest in our community and support workforce housing,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The county received the first half of the funds in May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds next year.

To learn more about the County’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.