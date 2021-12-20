Deschutes County health officials urge residents to take steps for healthy holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services encourages residents to incorporate COVID precautions into holiday planning:

Get vaccinated or a booster dose if you are eligible

Now is a great time to get vaccinated and make sure you are up-to-date on booster doses. Everyone 16 or older is eligible for a booster dose six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after a dose of Johnson & Johnson. Find a convenient Deschutes County vaccine clinic at www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.

Stay home if you feel ill and get tested

If you do not feel well, stay home and avoid others. If you need to get tested, there are many options across Deschutes County. For testing locations, including no-cost rapid PCR testing sites, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19testing.

Choose outdoor spaces to gather when possible

When gathering with people you don’t live with, try to plan activities outdoors. Being outdoors helps to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Take precautions indoors

During indoor celebrations with people you don’t live with, keep windows open to improve air circulation and consider wearing masks.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19.