Deschutes County seeks applicants to fill Planning Commission opening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking residents who are interested in serving on the Deschutes County Planning Commission in an at-large position.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members are the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input.

There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission for an at-large member. The at-large member will complete an existing term through June 30, 2024 and likely be reappointed for a full term from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028.

The Planning Commission meets at the Deschutes Services Building (1300 NW Wall Street) in Bend, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are currently being held with in person and online options and many planning commission members are participating remotely. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Those interested in serving are invited to submit a complete application that includes a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in rural land use planning issues and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.