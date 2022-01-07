Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 9-15

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Jan. 9-15.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Terrebonne & Sunriver Area) – Installation of radar detection signs and excavation for signal pole foundations will be occurring. Work in Terrebonne will include installation of radar detection signs at NW Lower Bridge Way between NW 12th Street and NW 31st Street. Work in Sunriver will include excavation for signal pole foundations (weather-dependent) at S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97 and at Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.