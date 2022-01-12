Bend contractor picked for bond-funded renovation of four Deschutes County libraries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Bend-based SunWest Builders was selected by the Deschutes Public Library District Board on Wednesday as the construction manager/general contractor for the bond-funded renovation of four library locations: East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.

The Board previously selected Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company as the CM/GC for construction of the new Central Library at the north end of Bend and the Redmond Library.

“We continue to be inspired by the dynamic work of local contractors who are as excited as we are to bring Deschutes County voters’ vision to life,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “SunWest has been involved in dozens of large-scale Central Oregon construction projects in the last 30-plus years. They’re committed to our region’s communities just like we are, and we’re confident that they will be key in helping us ensure that County residents have access to the library resources and spaces needed to keep pace with life in the 21st century.”

Steve Buettner, president and owner of SunWest, said updating four of the county’s libraries to better serve the public fits well with the company’s focus on creating spaces that enrich the lives of Central Oregonians.

“As a local Central Oregon builder, we have a strong commitment in giving back to the community that has supported our company and our families for more than three decades,” Buettner said. “We share the same vision with Deschutes Public Library in our desire to participate in projects that are significant long-term community investments that will bring years of use to our evolving community.”

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the library’s $195 million bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to updating existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, the bond is funding the design and construction of an approximately 100,000-square-foot Central Library to serve all Deschutes County residents. Bond funds will also pay for doubling the square footage of the Redmond Library. The CM/GC for the Downtown Bend Library has not yet been selected.

Remodeling of the La Pine and Sisters libraries is slated to begin in late 2022, with work on the East Bend and Sunriver libraries starting in early 2023. Construction of the Central Library—on a 12-acre parcel off Highway 20 and Robal Road—and the Redmond Library will take place in 2023 and 2024. The Downtown Bend Library will be the last to be updated, with construction taking place in late 2024 and into early 2025.

Find more information about the Library’s bond-funding projects on its website: www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/bond