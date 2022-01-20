‘Know Comics’ this February at Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Join Deschutes Public Library as we explore the all-American art form found in the Sunday funnies and on the big screen during “Know Comics” in February.

Discover the Dark Knight’s biggest secret and attend a film screening of Black Panther. Hear the role of women in the comics industry and see the development of superheroes in American culture. Tickle your funny bone with a Laughter Yoga workshop and a comedy night featuring local talent. Get the creative juices flowing with DIY comics for teens.

All programs are free and open to the public. Wearing a face mask is required at all library programs and events. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Comics Journalism*

In the face of fake news and misinformation, comics journalism has emerged as a powerful alternative mode of reportage. In this talk, professor Kate Kelp-Stebbins will explore this provocative form of nonfiction comics art.

Teen DIY Comics

BOOM! POW! Draft your own superhero story through text and images. Discuss best practices and techniques in comic book writing and review graphic novels to get the creative juices flowing.

Social Justice and Comics*

Comics can offer a complex lens through which to see social justice issues, by shining a spotlight on injustice and envisioning meaningful change. Explore the unique power of comics with author and professor Elizabeth Pollard.

America's Mythology: The History of Superhero Comics

Hear about the origins and development of superhero comics in American history and how they reflect today’s culture. Professor Murray A. Godfrey shares what we can learn about the U.S. through the history of comic books.

Laughter Yoga

If you need a good laugh, then Laughter Yoga is your medicine. Get playful with breathing exercises and genuine laughter that comes from deep within oneself. No experience needed.

Your Next Book: Teen Edition*

Find out what’s trending and spend your next cozy weekend binge reading. Join community librarians Paige Bentley-Flannery and Sami Kerzel to discover new teen graphic novels available at the library.

Graphic Novel Book Talk for Adults*

From the bestseller list to the Broadway stage, graphic novels have exploded in popularity in recent years. Join librarian Le A. Button in a discussion of what graphic novels are and why everyone should be reading them.

Comedy Night at High Desert Music Hall*

Local comedians delight and entertain at one of Deschutes County’s newest venues. Eric Oren and his comedic work have appeared on NBC, TruTV, The Onion and more! Ages 21+. Registration required.

Thursday, February 24 • 7:00-8:30 p.m. • High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond

Batman's Biggest Secret*

Author Marc Tyler Nobleman uncovered a big secret about the creation of one of the world's most popular fictional character. Discover the twist-filled, real-life origin of the Dark Knight.

Film Screening: Black Panther

Enjoy a free screening of Marvel's Black Panther (2018) accompanied by a short discussion to frame the film led by author and instructor Joel Clements.

Sunday, February 27 • 3:00-5:45 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.