Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office buys 32 patrol cars, sees benefits in each deputy having their own

Touts expected savings, efficiencies seen by Clackamas County SO

RAINIER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is spending more than $1.1 million this fiscal year to buy 32 patrol vehicles as it revises its policy and assigns a patrol car to each deputy, who can take them home at the end of their shifts. They say evidence shows a move away from shared vehicles can increase their lifespan, boost efficiency and improve response times.

In the past, patrol cars were shared by two deputies, who traded it every four days. But that could prove tricky, depending on what’s happening, such as major incidents during a time of shift change.

Sheriff's office Public Information Officer Sgt. Jayson Janes said the agency budgets for and orders new vehicles each year, and ordered 32 for fiscal 2022, including Dodge Chargers, Durangos and Ram 1500s. The additional cost to outfit each vehicle with the gear needed for law enforcement is about $40,000.

In the past, he said, two deputies would share each patrol car.

"Our schedule consists of working four 12-hour shifts, with four days off," Janes said. "The schedule is two 12-hour days, then two 12-hour nights. The vehicle sharing took place by one person at the end of their last night shift, picking up their car partner before the start of their first day shift. The day shift deputy would then drop off the night shift deputy at their home and start their shift."

The trade took place every four days, and "would work smoothly, as long as nothing happened at shift change," Janes explained. "There have been a number of times close to shift change that major crashes or other incidents occurred, and the night shift deputies would be committed to the incident, so the oncoming dayshift deputies had to find another way to come to work and find a vehicle so they could start their shift."

That meant the patrol car was used 12 hours a day, seven days a week, "causing high mileage quickly," Janes said, which in turn meant vehicles needed replacement after two or three years.

Janes said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began an "assigned vehicle accountability program in 2000. Since that time, they have found by everyone having their own vehicle, the life of the vehicle has increased, it has improved the efficiency of its patrol deputies, reduced response times to critical incidents, and enhanced the visibility of law enforcement in the community."

The useful life of the patrol cars nearly doubled, from 70,000 to 120,000 miles, while useful vehicle life more than doubled, from about three to seven years, likely for two key reasons, the sergeant said.

The deputies feel a sense of ownership toward their assigned vehicles, Janes said, meaning they take extra care of them. Also, deputies can also be held accountable for failing to ensure their vehicles receive appropriate maintenance and minor repairs, which if not performed can eventually reduce their service life.

Each deputy assigned their own patrol car also means they can quickly respond to an incident at the start of their shift, Janes said, while allowing off-duty deputies to quickly respond to critical incidents, when more deputies are needed. "Deputies are also more likely to fill needed shifts if they have their own vehicle to use," he said.