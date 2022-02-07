Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 7-13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Feb. 7-13.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver Area) – Excavation work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include drilling for signal pole foundations in Sunriver at:

Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive

S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.