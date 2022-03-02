Deschutes County clerk finalizes new precinct lines after redistricting completed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In coordination with Oregon’s redistricting process, Deschutes County finalized new precinct lines on Feb. 18. Many Deschutes County residents will see new congressional and legislative districts on their ballots in the May 17 Primary Election.

Registered voters in Deschutes County who are impacted by the precinct changes will receive a Voter Notification Card containing current district information. Notification cards will be mailed on March 16.

“As we updated the precinct lines for Deschutes County, we worked to be in alignment with the Secretary of State’s directive to minimize changes to current precincts,” said County Clerk Steve Dennison. “The majority of the county is now within the Congressional District 5 boundary. Prior to redistricting, the entire county was within Congressional District 2.”

Current maps reflecting Deschutes County’s new precinct lines are available at: www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/precinct-and-district-maps.

The redistricting process occurs every 10 years and began statewide in 2021, following the 2020 census. The Oregon Legislative Assembly completed the adoption of new congressional and legislative redistricting plans for Oregon on Sept. 27, 2021. The plans were signed into law and subsequently upheld by the courts.

For questions about the redistricting process, please contact the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at (541) 388-6547 or elections@deschutes.org.