Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 7-13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction report for the week of March 7-13.

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Until March 23, Hamby Road remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road from approximately February 15 through March 23. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road.

Underground Utility Installation (Bend Area) – Contractors will be installing new conduit along Butler Market Road between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Highway. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Overhead Utility Maintenance (Alfalfa Area) – Utility maintenance crews will be performing power pole replacements in the Alfalfa area this week. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.