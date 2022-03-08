Deschutes County to hold public hearing on Community Development Dept.’s 2022-23 work plan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents are invited to provide input on the Deschutes County Community Development Department’s Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at an upcoming public hearing.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Work Plan on Thursday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will be held virtually and in-person at the Deschutes Services Center, at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

The CDD Work Plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including:

Sustaining high customer service levels while continuing to implement post-pandemic business operations, including public engagement strategies with hybrid, in-person and virtual participation strategies

Addressing housing opportunities through collaboration with cities, the County’s property manager and exploring rural housing strategies as allowed by State law

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to implement SB 391, Rural Accessory Dwelling Unit legislation

Initiating a Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan Update

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate a new mule deer wildlife habitat inventory

Developing a work plan to amend the Comprehensive Plan and County Code requiring defensible space and fire-resistant building materials per SB 762, Wildfire Mitigation

Coordinating with Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary amendments

Updating the Tumalo Community Plan

Updating the County Transportation System Plan in coordination with the Road Department and creating a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

“Public input shapes the Planning Division’s work plan each year. Community feedback is critical for helping to determine our priorities,” said Peter Gutowsky, Community Development Director.

The draft CDD Work Plan is available at www.deschutes.org/cd/page/work-plan-annual-report.



The Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the full Community Development Department Work Plan later this Spring.



For more information about the Work Plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.



About the Deschutes County Community Development Department: CDD’s mission is to facilitate orderly growth and development in the Deschutes County community through coordinated programs of Land Use Planning, Environmental Soils, Building Safety, Code Enforcement, education and service to the public.