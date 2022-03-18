Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 20-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 20-26:

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Until March 23, Hamby Road remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road from approximately February 15 through March 23. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.