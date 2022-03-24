Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission begins strategic planning process with survey

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission is starting a strategic planning process for its next five-year plan. The planning process will allow staff and the commission to coordinate with partners, the State, historic landmark property owners, stakeholders, and the public to prioritize historic preservation programs.

Residents can participate by taking an online survey and providing feedback about historic preservation in unincorporated Deschutes County and the City of Sisters. Staff and the HLC will use survey feedback to inform the strategic planning process. Survey responses will be collected through Friday, April 22.

Residents can also attend public forums in person or online to learn more about the strategic planning process and to provide feedback. Events will be held on Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be held in Barnes Sawyer Room at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Links for virtual participation will be posted on the project website several days before each forum.

To view the current Deschutes County and City of Sisters Historic Preservation Program Strategic Plan, click here.