Deschutes Public Library holding design contest for events guide covers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Calling all doodlers, painters, digital artists and photographers! Deschutes Public Library is holding an art design contest for our printed bi-monthly events guide. Show your creative side for the chance to have your original artwork or design featured.

“Central Oregon attracts a wide range of creative talent and shares a strong sense of community,” says Community Relations Manager Chantal Strobel. “From doodlers to graphic artists, the Library aims to feature local creatives for a chance to have their artwork front-and-center on our Events guide, circulated to more than 30,000 residents.”

Deschutes Public Library prints a free bi-monthly Events guide for distribution to all Library locations (Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver) and as an insert in local newspapers. The printed guide returns to circulation with the April/May 2022 issue, and features more than 200 Library programs.

Use supplies from around the house or take a snapshot next time you’re inspired by your surroundings. The Library’s cover design contest is a fun new way for our entire community to get involved.

“In addition to having their design come to life, winners will also receive some great library swag,” says Strobel. “The Library’s Events guide is our go-to resource featuring programs and events for all people in Deschutes County.”

How to participate: Email high-resolution artwork to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org or use the template online to create your design and drop it off to any Deschutes Public Library location during open hours. Libraries are also providing templates, printed on high quality paper, to create your design. All ages and library lovers are invited to participate!

--MORE--

Contest Rules

Artwork must be original and free of copyright restrictions

Submissions must be any scanable or digital art medium

Final artwork size is 9.83” wide x 10.63” high (or may be cropped to fit)

Open to Deschutes County residents of all ages

Winners will be contacted upon selection of their design

Important Deadlines

Cover artwork for the bi-monthly Events guide are due on or before the following dates: April 20, June 22, August 22, October 20, and December 19, 2022.

Submissions

Email final artwork to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org or drop off your completed template to any Deschutes Public Library location during open hours.

Upon submission, entrants grant Deschutes Public Library rights to the artwork and consent that all artwork may be displayed and/or reproduced without limitation and without compensation.

Deschutes Public Library and its vendors are not responsible for color shifts, or other instances of reproduction inherent to the printing process.

For more information, visit dpl.pub/covercontest.