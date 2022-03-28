Deschutes County starts process to upgrade jail, sheriff’s office, courthouse

(Update: Adding video, comment from county officials)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Expansion and upgrades for three high-profile Deschutes County facilities were topics of discussion for county commissioners Monday afternoon.

One location county Facilities Director Lee Randall said upgrades are due for: the sheriff’s office.

“Expanded space for detectives and administration, expanded evidence storage, evaluation of maintenance and accessory storage buildings, as well as space for an exercise and wellness facility,” Randall told commissioners.

Another spot: the county jail. Capacity for the jail was increased in 2014, but this next expansion will focus on other support services.

“The biggest areas are in-person visitation for professional visits,” Randall said. “Looking to develop direct supervision areas for both men and women, and then also those support services areas.”

The commissioners approved a notice of intent to award a contract to Bend’s Pinnacle Architecture to begin the design process. That begins a 7-day protest period before a contract is awarded.

Sheriff’s Captain Michael Shults told the board, “I’m glad to be part of this first step. And that’s what this is, the first step.”

Another project up for discussion was the impending expansion of the county courthouse. now that lawmakers have approved two new judges for the growing county, to a total of seven.

“We sure have the need in our community for the judge space, the courtroom space,” Commissioner Tony DeBone said.

Commissioners also approved a similar notice of intent to award a contract to LRS Architects for design of the 40,000-square-foot courthouse addition, just south of the current building in downtown Bend.

Both projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

Randall said, “The biggest thing to recognize is that as the county grows and expands, we want to expand our capability to provide services.”

The public safety facility master plan, including detailed plans for the sheriff's office and jail improvements,, is expected to cost about $500,000.

The courthouse expansion does not yet have a price estimate.