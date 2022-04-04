Fire destroys Alfalfa barn; cause under investigation

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a small barn in Alfalfa Monday morning,

Alfalfa Fire & Rescue responded around 10:20 a.m. to the reported structure fire on Horsell Road, firefighter and Public Information Officer Chris Bosworth said.

“Upon arrival, we found a well-involved barn fire that was knocked down in about 15 minutes,” Bosworth said.

The cause of the fire in the 800-square-foot barn was under investigation, he added.

Bosworth said the fire started on the side of the barn that was not facing Monday's wind, so they were able to get equipment out of it before it was damaged.

The winds were "a big factor," he said, "and we were concerned about spread to the nearby field, but luckily that did not happen."

"Be safe out there today with these high winds we are having," the agency said in a Facebook posting.