‘Know Wonder’ this May at the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Take the feeling of surprise, add a dash of admiration, fold in inexplicable magic and you have created the sentiment of wonder. Get curious this month as Deschutes Public Library investigates “Know Wonder.”

Hear from experts on how to rethink plastic waste and develop a game plan for disaster preparedness. Explore 12,000 miles of the American Perimeter Trail and shed light on climate change as we live in a hotter, drier Central Oregon. Tantalize your taste buds with the wondrous world of spice and speculate, “What’s out there?” beyond our planet.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Wonder of Wildflowers Hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve*

Search for wildflowers and enjoy mountain views on this guided hike with Deschutes Land Trust. Enjoy the best of the spring season as you search for balsamroot, pale blue flax and the elusive checkered lily. Registration required.

How Will We Thrive in a Hotter, Drier Central Oregon?

Our climate is changing rapidly, but there still exists opportunities to thrive. Hal Wershow, associate professor of geology at COCC, shares inspiring actions that our community is already taking to diminish the worst impacts and adapt to the inevitable change.

Wonderful World of Herbs and Spices*

Learn all about herbs and spices while enjoying samples of dishes incorporating fresh, edible seasonings. Suzanne Landry is a celebrity chef, wellness educator and author of The Passionate Vegetable and Fresh Food Matters. Registration required.

Disaster Preparedness in Volcano and Earthquake Country

Oregon and the Pacific Northwest are famous for their diverse landscapes shaped by violent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In this presentation, Geologist Daniele McKay explores why these events occur and what we can do to prepare for natural hazards.

Wondering How to Rethink Plastic Waste?

Discover actions to take in our homes and community to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics. Program Manager Udara Abeysekera of the Rethink Waste Project at the Environmental Center shares tips and resources for rethinking our relationship with plastic stuff.

Wonder Where Your E-Waste Goes?*

TVs, computer monitors, printers, and cell phones are examples of electronic waste that have real impacts on the planet. Hear from graduates of the Climate Reality Leadership Training Corps, led by Al Gore and world-renowned scientists, innovators and activists on better disposal options and environmentally friendly ways to recycle e-waste.

Creating the American Perimeter Trail

Explore the 12,000-mile American Perimeter Trail (APT) that will circumnavigate the contiguous United States. Rue McKenrick is a triple-crown hiker currently designing the APT and expects to finish the first scouting hike in 2022.

Sunday, May 22 • 3:00-4:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Death Café

Not a grief support group, it is no more and no less than a friendly group discussing death. Free of agenda or ideology, the aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives. Ages 16+.

Tuesday, May 24 • 6:00-7:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend





The James Webb Space Telescope

Launched on December 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope will usher in a new era in cosmology and astronomy. In this talk, Dr. Wendi Wampler outlines the design of the telescope, the data it collects and what kinds of new insights it will help us understand about the universe.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.