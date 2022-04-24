Long-time Deschutes County resident running for Oregon House District 54 seat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Judy Trego, who has been a Deschutes County resident for 28 years, announced she will run for Oregon House District 54 in the Republican primary.

Trego is the only GOP candidate on the ballot, while first-term state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Ore., is the lone Democratic candidate, so they will face each other in the November general election.

Here's the rest of her announcement issued Saturday:

Judy’s background includes small business advocate, non-profit executive director, and Chief of Staff for a former Oregon State Senator.

Judy Trego has 20 years of experience in the private, public and non-profit sectors. She looks forward to serving the community and will focus her campaign on community safety, homelessness, workforce housing and workforce recruitment and retention through education.

“Widespread homelessness and tents on the street are not the answer," said Trego.” She would like to develop public and private partnerships, work with churches, communities and networks or shelters and services to make alternatives to homelessness safer and more accessible."