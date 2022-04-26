Hunnell Road improvement project set to begin; some neighbors still worried, despite changes

Residents concerned about changes to rural area, culture

(Update: Adding video, comments from residents, Deschutes County road director)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For the past two years, some residents living near Hunnell Road, known as the Hunnell United Neighbors (HUNS), have been pushing to reduce the impact of a nearly $5 million improvement project between Loco and Tumalo Road at the north end of Bend. Construction is set to begin in June.

The HUNS said their concerns are not being adequately addressed by Deschutes County regarding the Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement Project.

“Safety is the biggest concern," HUNS member Dennis Gant said Tuesday. "You know, they want to put (an) 'Old Bend-Redmond Highway' right through this neighborhood, instead of the just nice, narrow, little two-lane road that it already is."

After considering some of the concerns expressed, Deschutes County did make some concessions.

"Putting in 12 [traffic] calming devices, they call them, some of the islands (like those) up by Skyliner, which we appreciate," Gant said.

The county also got rid of the left-turn lanes and reduced the speed limit to 35 mph, though with the planned change in paving and removal of curves, Gant said that might not serve as a speed deterrent.

In efforts to lessen the major changes to come, the HUNS tried speaking with county commissioners, seeking to protect the integrity of the quiet corridor, but say not much has changed in the plans.

“What we want is curvature, we want narrow riding, driving lanes, we want to keep the elevations the same, so there’s dips and rises in the road," HUNS member Tom Andrade said. "We want to keep trees as much as we can inside of the clearance distances on the right of way.”

With the popularity of non-motorized recreational activities on Hunnell Road, the HUNS said the changes will negatively affect residents and others who enjoy activities like horseback riding, cycling and jogging.

"Well, if I want to ride my horse up and down the road, it’s going to be kind of scary and there will be a lot of noise," Gant said. "You know, we moved out here for a reason. They put the curves out here for a reason, and originally this was a rural area."

County Road Department Director Chris Doty said he’s listened and tried to accommodate some of the residents' concerns, but some of their requests wouldn't meet the standards of a collector roadway.