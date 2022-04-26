Hunnell Road improvement project set to begin; some neighbors still worried, despite changes
Residents concerned about changes to rural area, culture
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For the past two years, some residents living near Hunnell Road, known as the Hunnell United Neighbors (HUNS), have been pushing to reduce the impact of a nearly $5 million improvement project between Loco and Tumalo Road at the north end of Bend. Construction is set to begin in June.
The HUNS said their concerns are not being adequately addressed by Deschutes County regarding the Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement Project.
“Safety is the biggest concern," HUNS member Dennis Gant said Tuesday. "You know, they want to put (an) 'Old Bend-Redmond Highway' right through this neighborhood, instead of the just nice, narrow, little two-lane road that it already is."
After considering some of the concerns expressed, Deschutes County did make some concessions.
"Putting in 12 [traffic] calming devices, they call them, some of the islands (like those) up by Skyliner, which we appreciate," Gant said.
The county also got rid of the left-turn lanes and reduced the speed limit to 35 mph, though with the planned change in paving and removal of curves, Gant said that might not serve as a speed deterrent.
In efforts to lessen the major changes to come, the HUNS tried speaking with county commissioners, seeking to protect the integrity of the quiet corridor, but say not much has changed in the plans.
“What we want is curvature, we want narrow riding, driving lanes, we want to keep the elevations the same, so there’s dips and rises in the road," HUNS member Tom Andrade said. "We want to keep trees as much as we can inside of the clearance distances on the right of way.”
With the popularity of non-motorized recreational activities on Hunnell Road, the HUNS said the changes will negatively affect residents and others who enjoy activities like horseback riding, cycling and jogging.
"Well, if I want to ride my horse up and down the road, it’s going to be kind of scary and there will be a lot of noise," Gant said. "You know, we moved out here for a reason. They put the curves out here for a reason, and originally this was a rural area."
County Road Department Director Chris Doty said he’s listened and tried to accommodate some of the residents' concerns, but some of their requests wouldn't meet the standards of a collector roadway.
Just leave the homeless tramps there. No one will want to drive through there period.
Hunnell Road connecting to Tumalo Road has been on the County’s transportation plan since 1998.
This would never be approved on Bends west side. We need to vote these clowns out.
Uh, this is on the west side. If it was on the east side, I bet the county never would have bended to their demands and reduce the speed from 45 to 35. These folks need to get over themselves. This is a public right of way owned by the citizens of Deschutes County, and the public has full rights to use it. They’ve been able to use it as their own private playground up until now, but things like that always come to an end. As someone else pointed out, this has been on the roadmap as a route to improve westside North-South connectivity for over two decades.
You need a compass dude.
What would you call it, the “north side” (a term I’ve never heard). Actually this is outside the city limits and isn’t even in Bend. Not important.
CODude, this is not on the west side. Hunnell road runs north and south, between Cooley Road and Tumalo Road. This has been in the Deschutes County Transportation plan for nearly two decades. While the HUNS make several good points and have fair concerns that appropriate engineered speed controls are included, the project is important to increase sheriff and fire access to the residence off of the Hunnell road corridor. This will act as a feeder road for those in the area north of Bend to have safe access to the grocery, building and hospitality business in the Cascade shopping center. If you have not experienced the heavy flows of traffic on the Old Bend Redmond Hwy or 97, you may not be able to appreciate the role this alternative access road will provide. But again, with the increased threat of wildfires in the urban interface areas, this road will be a welcome access route for fire and sheriffs.
I don’t want to get wrapped up in definitions and semantics; As far as I’m concerned anything west of U.S. 97 is the “west side”. Other than that I completely agree with you; it’s very important that this road be fully developed. And I’m not too sympathetic with the protesters. Last I heard, they wanted to have the county install signs to instruct “outsiders” as to proper behavior when in “their” roadway. I live on the east side just off a North-South road with a 45 MPH speed limit. I’d love it if it was reduced to 35 or less, as would my neighbors. But that would totally ignore the transportation needs in the area.
