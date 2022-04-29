Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 1-7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 1-7.

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road and Hamby Road will remain closed through May 6, 2022 as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. Hamby Road is closed between US 20 and Neff Road. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Torkelson Road.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lane and the Southbound right turn lane at Quarry Avenue are closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Intermittent road closures will be occurring on Quarry Avenue at the US 97 intersection throughout the week, restricting access to US 97 from Quarry Avenue. The right-turn movement from Quarry onto US 97 Southbound will remain open. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.