Deschutes County names two new Budget Committee members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners have appointed Judy Trego and Jim Fister to serve on the Deschutes County Budget Committee.

Trego and Fister will serve as two of the committee’s three citizen members. The budget committee, which includes the Board of County Commissioners, reviews the County’s proposed budget and recommends a final version for adoption.

Trego, a Bend resident, currently serves as CEO of the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce and is the founder of the Sisters Community Foundation. She will serve the remainder of an existing term through December 31, 2022 with the opportunity for reappointment to a subsequent term.

Fister, a Sunriver resident, owns a consulting business and operates an art gallery. He has previously served on the Sunriver Service District and Sunriver Owners Association boards. He will serve the remainder of an existing term through December 31, 2024 with the opportunity for reappointment to a subsequent term.

Budget committee members are asked to serve three-year terms and are not paid for their time.

The budget committee will convene during the week of May 23 to review the county’s FY 2023 budget.