Deschutes County kicking off update of Tumalo Community Plan for 2020-2040

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Planning Division is beginning an update of the Tumalo Community Plan to provide a guide for development, capital improvements and land use planning for 2020-2040.

A kickoff meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, at the Tumalo Community School gym, located at 19835 NE Second Street.

At the meeting, attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback about future growth in Tumalo. Staff will present a brief overview of the elements of the TCP; the process to update the TCP; and how the TCP relates to the Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan, the Deschutes County Transportation System Plan and a Transportation Growth Management grant to update the bicycle, pedestrian, and transit portions of the TCP.

To provide feedback online or to learn more about the project, visit www.deschutescounty.gov/TumaloPlan.

The current TCP was developed in 2012 and covered 2010-2030. The update is expected to take 12 to 18 months and will conclude with public hearings before the Deschutes County Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners.

The population of the unincorporated Tumalo area is now about 520 and is expected to grow to about 770 by the year 2040. The county also is conducting a feasibility study about adding a sewer system.

For additional information, contact Peter Russell, Senior Transportation Planner, at either (541) 383-6718 or peter.russell@deschutescounty.gov.