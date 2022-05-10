Paulina Lake Road opens on Thursday, Cascade Lakes Highway next Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department will open Paulina Lake Road on Thursday at 8 a.m. Cascade Lakes Highway will open next Monday at 8 a.m.

Drivers should be aware of the potential for spots of ice and significant roadside snow in higher elevation areas, the county said Tuesday.

Some trailheads and campgrounds may still be blocked with snow and some boat docks may not be installed. Off-road parking may be limited.

Residents are encouraged to check with individual resorts for opening dates.

For more information, contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.