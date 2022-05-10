Prescribed burning set to continue Wednesday across Deschutes National Forest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes National Forest firefighters plan to take advantage of favorable conditions to continue prescribed burning across the Bend-Fort Rock, Crescent and Sisters ranger districts.

On Wednesday, if favorable conditions persist, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District plan to conduct 153 acres of prescribed fire adjacent to Forest Service Road 1505 approximately two miles south of Sisters. No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters plan to continue working in the Opine units, five miles west of Pine Mountain. If conditions remain favorable, they will conduct approximately 200 acres of prescribed burning just east of Camp II OHV Staging Area. Portions of OHV Trails #10 and #40 will be closed during operations for firefighter and public safety. Camp II OHV Staging Area will remain open.

Firefighters on the Crescent Ranger District plan to conduct a 51-acre prescribed burn approximately seven miles southwest of Crescent, east of Highway 58 and west of Highway 97. Smoke may be visible to residents in the Two Rivers and Cascade Estates neighborhoods. Signs will be posted along Highways 58 and 97 as needed, and flaggers will be available in the event that smoke impacts the roadways.

Fire managers are implementing these understory burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

Prescribed fires can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed fire in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive prescribed fire and wildfire text alerts.