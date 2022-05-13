Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 15-21

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 15-21.

2022 Guardrail Improvements (Sunriver Area) – Guardrail replacement work will be occurring on Cottonwood Road. Work will include removal of existing guardrail and installation of new guardrail in the vicinity of the BNSF Railroad overcrossing on Cottonwood Road near Sunriver. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – The ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout is open to traffic as of May 7. Hamby Road is also open to traffic between US 20 and Neff Road, but Ward Road will remain closed through May 20. Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Torkelson Road. Intermittent road work may still be occurring on Hamby Road between US 20 and Neff Road. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lane and the Southbound right turn lane at Quarry Avenue are closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Intermittent road closures will be occurring on Quarry Avenue at the US 97 intersection throughout the week, restricting access to US 97 from Quarry Avenue. The right-turn movement from Quarry onto US 97 Southbound will remain open. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday.

US97: South Century Drive to USFS Boundary (Sunriver Area) – Vandevert Road will be closed at the US 97 junction on Monday May 16 and Tuesday May 17 as part of the ODOT US 97 project near Sunriver. Vandevert Road will be closed at the intersection with US 97 on May 16 and 17. A designated detour route is in place via S Century Drive.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.