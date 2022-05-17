Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 911 to send emergency alerts test message Thursday afternoon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts.

Here's the sheriff's office news release on the test:

Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in Deschutes County. The system allows us to notify people by smart phone application, text, email or phone call. It’s critical that everyone who lives and works in Deschutes County is signed up for Deschutes Alerts and that your information is current.

The purpose of the message is to ensure subscriber’s profiles are current. If you do not receive the alert on Thursday May 19, it may mean that your profile needs to be updated, or that you don’t have a Deschutes Alerts profile.

If you receive a message on May 19:

1. Follow the instructions to confirm the message.

2. Follow the link in the message to update your profile if needed.

You do not need to wait until May 19 to sign up or make sure your information is up to date. You can update or create your Deschutes Alerts profile any time by visiting this link Deschutes County Citizens - Sign In (everbridge.net).

You can call us at 541-550-4888 between 1 pm and 4 pm on May 19th for help creating or updating your profile.

We have developed a Frequently Asked Questions page that you can visit Deschutes County Citizens - FAQs (everbridge.net) , or call our office at 541-388-6501.