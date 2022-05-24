Three trail segments west of Bend to close weekdays for mowing, mastication work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mowing and mastication work west of Bend will close three trail segments on weekdays for public and operator safety during operations, the Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, the following trail segments will be closed Monday through Friday: Marvin’s Garden Trail from the intersection with KGB north to the intersection with Forest Service Road 4604-031, KGB Trail from the intersection with Marvin’s Garden Trail east to the National Forest boundary, and COD Trail east from the intersection with Marvin’s Garden Trail to the junction with Cascades Lakes Highway.

Trail closures will remain in place until work has been completed in the area’s adjacent to those trails. The public will be notified when the trails reopen, officials said.

The work includes mowing and mastication of brush and small trees. The primary objectives are to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface.

"Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire, should it start in this area," the announcement said. "This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease."

For more information about the closures, contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.