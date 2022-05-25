Deschutes County Health Services response to monkeypox

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is in active communication with Oregon Health Authority to obtain the most up-to-date information and updates on monkeypox so we can be adequately prepared in the event of any cases(s).

DCHS is working with community partners to share information about monkeypox, the outbreak and infection prevention strategies for people who might be at increased risk of infection.

A team has been set up to coordinate our response in the event we have any cases. Our well-trained case investigation team is prepared in the event of any potential cases.

Also, our hotline team is equipped with resources to answer questions you may have about monkeypox. That number is 541-699-5109.

There are currently no confirmed/suspected case(s) of monkeypox in Deschutes County/Central Oregon.

Symptoms and Information

Monkeypox warrants caution, but is not currently a cause for alarm. Monkeypox spreads through prolonged close physical contact and airborne respiratory droplets. It does not spread as easily as COVID-19.

Be aware of this characteristic monkeypox symptom: Rash with liquid or pus-filled blisters that starts on the face and spreads to the limbs.

Monkeypox also causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and chills.

If you are experiencing these symptoms or were in contact with someone that may have monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider right away. For more information on monkeypox, please visit this link. https://bit.ly/3wMeY3a