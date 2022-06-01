Deschutes County directs $700K in American Rescue Plan funds to Saving Grace, Redmond Senior Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Commission has approved $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Saving Grace and the Redmond Senior Center, the county announced Wednesday.

Funding includes $450,000 for Saving Grace to increase capacity to provide mental health support and case management services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. Funding will also increase food access and provide safe emergency shelter for survivors through short term motel stays.

“Saving Grace is beyond grateful for the generous ARPA Funds allocated to us by the Deschutes County Commissioners,” said Saving Grace Executive Director Cassi MacQueen. “Our organization and survivors in Deschutes County have seen tremendous impacts from COVID-19 including increased intimate partner violence, limited community resources for those fleeing abuse, and decreased federal funding.

"Not only will these funds ensure that we can continue providing safety to those in greatest need, they allow us to expand on our mission and work to help all survivors in Central Oregon find safety, hope, and healing. Quote from Saving Grace on impact of funding.”

Funding allocated by the commissioners also includes $250,000 for the Redmond Senior Center to repair and update their kitchen and add a food storage space so that they can meet the increased demand for food assistance due to the pandemic.

“The Redmond Senior Center is overjoyed and humbled by this commitment from Deschutes County,” said Redmond Senior Center Executive Director Todd Dickerson. “Using our 30-year-old kitchen, we prep, serve, and deliver nearly 40,000 meals per year to members of the greater Redmond community. Much of the equipment we have does not operate properly and what does work is old and antiquated.

"The additional funds from the county will fill the gap between what the generous Redmond community provided, and the budget needed to complete this remodel. It will allow us to better serve our current needs, allow us to increase the capacity of those we serve, and be a revenue source for our Center so we can reach and support more older adults in our community.”

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. To learn more about the County’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.