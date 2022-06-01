Explore your world: Deschutes Public Library launches online Discovery Pass system

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Explore your world this summer—and beyond—with free passes to local museums and attractions available through Deschutes Public Library.

Deschutes County residents can use the Library’s new Discovery Pass online reservation system to check out passes to the:

Deschutes Historical Museum

High Desert Museum

Oregon Observatory at Sunriver

Sunriver Nature Center

Starting June 15, customers can also use the Discovery Pass system to check out a Wilderness Pass, which is now needed when hiking certain trail systems in the Central Cascades from June 15–September 15.

In the pas,t people had to visit a library to check out a pass, but Discovery Pass streamlines the system, making it easy for customers to check out available passes online from anywhere they happen to be with internet access. Passes, much like books and other items in the Library’s collection, are limited in number, but viewing available dates is easy with the online system.

“We know people love checking out books and movies from the Library, but we are proud to offer so much more,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “Not only do we offer Discovery Passes, we also have the Library of Things, which includes everything from bike repair kits and sewing machines to an air fryer and a GoPro. Plus, we have a growing collection of board games and puzzles available for checkout, as well as mobile hotspots that make internet access available to more people.”

For more information about what’s available “beyond the books,” visit www.deschuteslibrary.org/books/beyond-the-books