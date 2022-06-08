Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.
A joint operation by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue and Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 had been searching the area for several days for Jason R. Smith.
Smith was dropped off by a ride share at the “High Bridge” over the Crooked River Gorge around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Sgt. Nathan Garibay said Wednesday.
Smith was reported missing the next morning, and the sheriff’s office requested the public’s help in locating him, Sgt. Nathan Garibay said.
The death investigation has been referred to the Jefferson County medical examiner and district attorney, Garibay said, adding that the sheriff's office will send an update once the man's identity is confirmed.
Its sad to be right. When I heard where they found his car I said “Go look in the canyon there” The response was “We looked over the edge and didn’t see anything” To which I replied “Thats not always the case. Someone needs to go into the canyon” I wished I was wrong. Condolences to the family.