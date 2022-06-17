Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 19-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 19-25.

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include removal of existing concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place along Huntington Road and First Street. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Stevens Road (Deschutes County section only)

Ward Road

SE 27th Street (Deschutes County section only)

Skyliners Road (West end)

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers on US 97. Rolling lane closures will be occurring on US 97 during nighttime hours between 7pm and 7am Sunday through Thursday. During nighttime closures, access to Quarry Avenue from US 97 may be limited. A designated detour route is in place for Northbound traffic via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

