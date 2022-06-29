Deschutes Historical Museum’s Fourth of July free day returns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Forty-two years ago, the Deschutes Historical Museum opened its doors to the public on July 4, 1980. This year, after two years away, the Deschutes Historical Museum’s 4th of July free day returns!

In addition to free admission to the museum there will be free ice cream cups and popsicles (while supplies last) and games on the lawn. Venture into the air conditioned historic Reid School building to explore our high desert history.

Temporary exhibits currently open include Quinine, Quarantine, and Moonshine: Medical Stories from the Archives and Timber Culture, which explores the multicultural history of logging in Oregon.

Hours for the free day are 10 am to 4 pm. For more information about the Deschutes Historical Museum and this event contact us at info@deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813.