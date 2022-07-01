Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 3-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 3-9.

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, 3rd Street, Foss Road and Hinkle Way. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Harrington Loop Surfacing (Sisters Area) – Deschutes County crews will be constructing oil mat surfacing on the northern portion of Harrington Loop. Portions of Harrington Loop will be closed to traffic during construction. Road users should use an alternate route to access Harrington Loop via Gist Road during work hours. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.