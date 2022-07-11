Deschutes County set to begin 911 radio system improvements, including three new towers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners on Monday were taking up the next steps for improvements to the 911 radio system, with three new radio transmission towers planned around the county.

It's the first on-the-ground stage in a long-term enhancement project for Deschutes County law enforcement's 911 radio system, crucial for emergency and police communications.

The general proposed locations for the new towers are in the west part of the county, between Bend and Redmond and a third at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District station.

One contract up for board signature Monday, with L3 Harris, focuses on the antenna systems. The total cost for the three new sites is nearly $450,000, including testing and factory-to-field optimization support.

A second document up for approval is a statement of work for a second firm, RACOM, which will be the project manager for tower installation and configuration, site testing and coverage analysis, including system optimization. That cost totals nearly $260,000.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with the county 911 Director Sara Crosswhite to find out more about the project, and what the improvements will mean.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at Five.