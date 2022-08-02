Skip to Content
Redmond, Deschutes County, ODOT urge motorists to prepare for traffic delays during county fair

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fairgoers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays this week for the Deschutes County Fair, especially for evening concerts.

The County, ODOT, and the City of Redmond will control traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to keep vehicles moving as they exit the Fairgrounds.

The Yew Avenue Interchange off-ramps will be closed during these times so fair goers can safely and make their way home. 

