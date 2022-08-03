Fun at the Deschutes County Fair begins!

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The sound of carnival rides and the smell of funnel cakes are back! Wednesday kicked off the 102nd annual Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. Doors open every day at 11 a.m. through Sunday.

This year, you can check out some new attractions:

Pay tribute to Pacific Northwest history with a lumberjack show and contest, or watch trained professionals jump 80 feet into a tiny pool at the high dive show.

Each night, you can catch free, live music at the summer concert series.

Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, says there's another night of live music this year.

"We added a Sunday show with a Spanish-language concert with Virlan Garcia," Hinds said. "We're really excited to diversify our lineup a little bit."

There's also a new exhibit called Remembering Our Fallen. It's a traveling memorial honoring those who've died fighting the Global War on Terror.

And we can't forget the carnival rides -- a crowd favorite.

Twins Logen and Kohen Povey told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday their favorite parts about the fair.

"Probably all the rides and stuff and all the cool shops here," said Logen. "It's honestly been a really cool experience. And the food!"

"My favorite part is all the high rides we go on -- the ones that tip over and all that stuff," said Kohen. "And also the shops. They have really cool shops over here, like new ones every single year. It's very fun."

If you're not the daredevil type, there are milder rides as well.

"My favorite one is the slide because you have a towel and you just slide down really fast!"sSaid fairgoer Riley Povey.

The fair means more than just carnival rides and funnel cakes.

Jessica Sperber, the 2022 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo Queen, told NewsChannel 21 what the fair means to her.

"I actually took my first steps at the Deschutes County Fair, so it really means a lot," Sperber said.

A recent graduate of Ridgeview High School in Redmond, Sperber is the only queen to ever show livestock.

"It means a lot to me. Deschutes County Fair is near and dear to my heart, with me showing livestock here as well," she said. "I've shown since I was 9 here, and my family -- we've gone here every single year."

"We've lived here all our lives and I live really close so it's really important to me," Sperber added. "So it's been a dream of mine for a long time."

You can see Sperber at the rodeo performances Wednesday through Saturday night at 7 p.m.