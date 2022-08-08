102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo closed on Sunday with record-setting attendance and revenue numbers for its 102nd annual event, officials said Monday.

The overall attendance for the full five-day event beat the previous record set in 2021, and Saturday’s attendance also broke the single day attendance record that was previously in 2021, as did revenues for carnival and food and beverage sales. Preliminary numbers indicate that fair attendance increased by 6 percent from 2021.

Preliminary numbers from the Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction also show record-setting sales, with initial sales numbers of approximately $1.4 million in sales benefiting youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors from Deschutes County.

The Fair & Rodeo featured five nights of free concert entertainment including Chase Rice, Daughtry, Cheap Trick, T.I. and Virlan Garcia, four nights of championship NPRA Rodeo action and entertainment for families spread across the entire grounds.

The NPRA Rodeo was moved to its new indoor location in the Wilco Arena inside the First Interstate Bank Center with great success and the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series remained outdoors under the beautiful Central Oregon summer nights.

“We are honored that so many Central Oregonians celebrated with us over the past five days,” said Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Director Geoff Hinds. “It takes an entire team to plan and produce an event of this size, and we are already hard at work on the 2023 version of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo for next August.”