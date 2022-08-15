Skip to Content
Deschutes County
By
New
Published 11:26 AM

Deschutes National Forest doing repairs, patching work this week on Forest Service Road 18

U.S. Forest Service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest road crew will be repairing the pavement edges and patching potholes on Forest Service Road 18 this week.

The work is slated to begin Monday and tentatively scheduled to last through the week. The road repairs are scheduled for the stretch of road located between the junction of Forest Service Road 18 and Highway 97, running southeast to milepost 9.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the work. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Beyond milepost 9, the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 18 will not be impacted by this work. Access via Highway 20 and other routes remains open.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content