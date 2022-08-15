Deschutes National Forest doing repairs, patching work this week on Forest Service Road 18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest road crew will be repairing the pavement edges and patching potholes on Forest Service Road 18 this week.

The work is slated to begin Monday and tentatively scheduled to last through the week. The road repairs are scheduled for the stretch of road located between the junction of Forest Service Road 18 and Highway 97, running southeast to milepost 9.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the work. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Beyond milepost 9, the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 18 will not be impacted by this work. Access via Highway 20 and other routes remains open.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.