Deschutes County
Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling retiring after 34 years in law enforcement

Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling
Sunriver Police Dept.
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling said Tuesday he is retiring at the end of August after four years at the helm of the resort community's police force and 34 years in law enforcement.

"I have had a fantastic 34 years in the profession," said Darling, who worked for the Bend Police Department for 30 years before taking the helm of the police department in the resort community.

"Being the chief of Sunriver was a great way to wrap up a career," he told NewsChannel 21. "I have accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish in Sunriver, and now it's time to turn it over to the next generation of law enforcement executives."

The Sunriver Service District Board will be expressing appreciation for Darling's service at their meeting on Thursday and beginning the process of finding a successor.

