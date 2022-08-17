Thinning operations prompt trail, FS road closures west of Bend; other trails have reopened

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thinning operations will close segments of the Tyler’s Traverse, Royal Flush, Duodenum trails and Forest Service Road 4130 for public and operator safety, officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, work has been completed in the areas adjacent to Funner and Tiddlywinks and these trails are once again open for use seven days a week.

Beginning Wednesday, Tyler’s Traverse and Tyler’s Uphill (also known as Tyler’s Access Road) will be closed between the junction of Tyler’s and Larson to the junction of Tyler’s and Duodenum. Please plan ahead, as there is no route to ride through this area.

Additionally, the entire length of Royal Flush will be closed, as well as a portion of Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush. Forest Service Road 4130 is closed between the junction with FSR 4130-300 and the junction with FSR 4133.

The closures on these trails and road are in place seven days a week. Operations may be occurring on any given day, including weekends. During vegetation management operations such as thinning of trees and mowing of brush, trees and shrubbery come down quickly and can be thrown far from the site by the large machinery. Please do your part to protect yourself and the contractors implementing this work, the Forest Service said.

Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail milage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users disregard the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area.

This work is part of the Kew Project Area located five miles southwest of Bend in which the Forest Service is restoring 10,215 acres of forest to improve forest health. Stand resiliency to fire, insect and disease can help create a diversity of plant and wildlife habitat and protect our communities and quality of life.

For more information about the closures, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.