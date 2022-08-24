Deschutes County seeks new volunteer members for Board of Property Tax Appeals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking new volunteer members who are interested in serving on its Board of Property Tax Appeals. BOPTA is responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reduction of the real market or assessed value of their real and personal property.

The county seeks candidates who:

Have a working knowledge of the local real estate market, both residential and commercial.

Are willing to participate in public hearings, can quickly review documentation while listening to the public and can make reasonable decisions with the affected parties in attendance.

Have mediation skills, real estate appraisal, financing or related background as a strength.

Are familiar with Oregon property tax.

All members of BOPTA are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and may consist of residents of the county who are not employees or members of a governing body of the County or of any taxing district within the county.

BOPTA members receive a per diem rate of $85 per day. Training sessions are provided prior to the hearings process.

The term for new members begins on October 15 and ends on June 30, 2023. During the period of time that appeals are heard (February through April 15), BOPTA meets for 40 hours each week. Members are scheduled on a rotating basis.

For additional information, contact Beckey Nelson with the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at (541) 388-6548.

Click here for more information, or to apply.