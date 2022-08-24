Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Sisters Ranger District road work moving to FS Roads 14 and 1420

U.S. Forest Service

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes National Forest road crew plans to finish pavement repairs Wednesday on Forest Service Road 16, accessing the Three Creek Lakes area.

On Thursday, the road crew will begin work on the paved portions of Forest Service Roads 14 and 1420 in the Metolius Basin. Work will be focused on repairing pavement edges and patching potholes.

The work is slated to begin Thursday and continue on Friday, with a pause over the weekend and work resuming next Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the work. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

For more information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.

