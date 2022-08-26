Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 28-Sept. 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 28 to Sept. 3.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, as well as adjoining road approaches.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Deschutes Market Rd/Graystone Ln Guardrail Repairs (Bend Area) – Guardrail repair work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road and Graystone Lane between Tumalo Place, 19th Street and Deschutes Pleasant Ridge Road. This work will be occurring during nighttime hours.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Monday through Wednesday (excluding holidays).

Curve Warning Sign Installations (Redmond Area) – Sign installation work will be occurring. Work will include excavation and installation of sign support foundations on NW 43rd Street, NW Almeter Way and NW Sedgwick Avenue.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring.

Traffic Information – From Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 24, the southbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Hamehook Road and Yeoman Road will be closed. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue. The northbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***