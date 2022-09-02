Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 4-10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Sept. 4-10.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate shoulders will be occurring between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Curve Warning Sign Installations (Redmond Area) – Sign installation work will be occurring. Work will include excavation and installation of sign support foundations on NW 43rd Street, NW Almeter Way and NW Sedgwick Avenue.

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring.

Traffic Information – From Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 24, the Northbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Hamehook Road and Yeoman Road will be closed. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. A designated detour route for Northbound through traffic is in place via Empire Avenue. The Southbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.