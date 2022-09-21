‘Know Ancient’ this October with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Discover ancient mysteries and archaeological wonders linking us to the past as the Deschutes Public Library explorese “Know Ancient” in October.

Learn what makes Oregon’s ancient forests so remarkable and explore the sacred history of psilocybin. Search the night sky with a stargazing event and attend a Death Café. Go spelunking and hear anecdotes about the history of the Redmond Caves. Take a unique look at the history of the guitar through historical performance.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Exploration at Redmond Caves*

Visit all five of the Redmond Caves with Pat Grady, staff archaeologist for the University of Oregon. Hear about each site’s archaeology and explore some of the interiors along the way. Registration required.

Exploring Oregon's Ancient Forests

Dripping coastal forests of Douglas firs and high desert ponderosa groves shape Oregon’s iconic landscape. Discover old-growth forests and their valuable impact on our ecosystem with author Chandra LeGue.

Psilocybin: The History of Los Niños Santos

Explore the historic, traditional, and cultural uses of “Los Niños Santos” (The Holy Children) with Michelle Ericksen, Ph.D. In this talk, hear about psilocybin as medicine that dates back 5,000 years to the Mayans and is still practiced by the Mazotec peoples of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Meadow Wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve*

Join Deschutes Land Trust for a moderate two-mile hike through Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, utilized for at least the last 10,000 years as a site for finding resources for food, shelter, clothing, and more. Registration required.

Pseudoarchaeology Unveiled

Comments about extraterrestrials building pyramids and documentaries on Atlantis may seem harmless and entertaining, but the truth is these theories are actually deeply harmful. Archaeologist Stephanie Halmhofer shares how to spot archaeological conspiracy theories and why they are harmful.

Guitarology

“Guitarology” offers a unique look at the history of the guitar and lute through historical performance. The Portland Guitar Duo trace the development of these instruments through five centuries of music.

Death Café

Death Cafés are a growing international movement of people gathering in a relaxed and safe setting to sip tea and discuss death. Free of agenda or ideology, the aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives. Ages 16+

Tuesday, October 25 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Leap into the Stars on the SCP Redmond Rooftop

Spend an evening stargazing from the SCP Redmond Hotel’s Rooftop. Search the night to view the moon, Venus, the Orion Nebula, and more with help from the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver staff and telescopes.

Wednesday, October 26 • 6:30 p.m. • SCP Hotel Redmond | 521 SW 6th St, Redmond

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.